https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeavy-set man seated inside a large sack; smiling man has light beard and wears dark garment, open at the chest; has storage box. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638756View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3877 x 3105 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHeavy-set man seated inside a large sack; smiling man has light beard and wears dark garment, open at the chest; has storage box. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More