https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStriding man with pot-belly wearing an open-fronted shirt carrying a red staff in his PR hand with a black gourd-shaped object at the top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638768View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 482 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1406 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1716 x 4272 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStriding man with pot-belly wearing an open-fronted shirt carrying a red staff in his PR hand with a black gourd-shaped object at the top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More