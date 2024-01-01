https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638785Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Prostitutes Tsukioka and Hinagoto of the Hyōgoya House. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638785View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 2650 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Prostitutes Tsukioka and Hinagoto of the Hyōgoya House. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More