https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638791
Simplified rendering of a scholar's waterside retreat beneath a grove of broad-leafed trees; faint image of a mountain peak…
Simplified rendering of a scholar's waterside retreat beneath a grove of broad-leafed trees; faint image of a mountain peak emerges beyond a blank middle ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638791

View License

