https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638836
One of three panels mounted as a triptych of kakemono; ink and slight color on paper; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

7638836

