Single female figure with her sleeve-covered hand covering the lower part of her face. She wears multiple robes: outermost is predominately black wih color snowflake motifs, while an exposed red undergarment features white and pink peonies and green peony leaves. Elaborate mounting features kimono brocades for upper and lower portions and include embroidered Chinese characters for "Spring" and "Deepen". Ichimonji strips above and below painting are made of black paper painted with gold designs. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here