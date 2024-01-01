rawpixel
Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 &ndash; 1858) "Oshidori", trans. "Mandarin Ducks" Color woodcut."Out in a morning wind,Have seen a…
Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) "Oshidori", trans. "Mandarin Ducks" Color woodcut."Out in a morning wind,Have seen a pair of mandarin ducks parting.Even the best loving couple makes a quarrel." Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638877

View License

