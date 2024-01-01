https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) "Oshidori", trans. "Mandarin Ducks" Color woodcut."Out in a morning wind,Have seen a pair of mandarin ducks parting.Even the best loving couple makes a quarrel." Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638877View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 560 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1634 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3625 x 7767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3625 x 7767 px | 300 dpi | 80.57 MBFree DownloadUtagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) "Oshidori", trans. "Mandarin Ducks" Color woodcut."Out in a morning wind,Have seen a pair of mandarin ducks parting.Even the best loving couple makes a quarrel." Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More