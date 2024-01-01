rawpixel
Costumes & Customs in Japan. By. K. Ogawa, Photographer, Tokyo, Japan. In Collotype & From Photographic Negatives Taken by…
Costumes & Customs in Japan. By. K. Ogawa, Photographer, Tokyo, Japan. In Collotype & From Photographic Negatives Taken by Him.; Kazumasa Ogawa (Japanese, 1860 - 1929); Tokyo, Japan; 1893–1895; Collotype; Closed: 39.6 × 29.5 × 0.4 cm (15 9/16 × 11 5/8 × 3/16 in.); 84.XB.875.8

