https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638896Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Painting of the Nara Epoch, Eighth Century; Kokkwa Publishing Company (Japanese, active 1890s - 1900s); 1897; Xylograph print; 31.4 x 10.5 cm (12 3/8 x 4 1/8 in.); 84.XB.878.1.1.28MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638896View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 484 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1412 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3110 x 7708 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Painting of the Nara Epoch, Eighth Century; Kokkwa Publishing Company (Japanese, active 1890s - 1900s); 1897; Xylograph print; 31.4 x 10.5 cm (12 3/8 x 4 1/8 in.); 84.XB.878.1.1.28More