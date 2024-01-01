https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638904View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 515 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1503 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5806 x 13523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5806 x 13523 px | 300 dpi | 224.63 MBFree DownloadVintage flower. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More