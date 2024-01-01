rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638924
Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) designs with paulownia arabesque with red background for Kimono pattern (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638924

View License

