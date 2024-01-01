https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638924Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIto nishiki (yarn brocade) designs with paulownia arabesque with red background for Kimono pattern (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638924View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2337 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3583 x 5365 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3583 x 5365 px | 300 dpi | 55 MBFree DownloadIto nishiki (yarn brocade) designs with paulownia arabesque with red background for Kimono pattern (ca.1750-1900) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress. More