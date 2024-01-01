rawpixel
Hokusai's Whaling off the Coast of the Goto Islands (Goto kujira tsuki), from the series &ldquo;One Thousand Pictures of the…
Hokusai's Whaling off the Coast of the Goto Islands (Goto kujira tsuki), from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi) 1831–33. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

