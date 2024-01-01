https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Legendary Empress Jingū (1847) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638934View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 638 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1859 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2125 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2125 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 24.35 MBFree DownloadThe Legendary Empress Jingū (1847) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. More