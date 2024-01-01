https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Beach at Sumiyoshi from the Tales of Ise. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638951View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1025 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2989 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5669 x 6638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5669 x 6638 px | 300 dpi | 107.67 MBFree DownloadThe Beach at Sumiyoshi from the Tales of Ise. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More