https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's The Phantom of Kohada Koheiji, Kohada Koheiji, from the series “One Hundred Ghost Tales (Hyaku monogatari)” 1831. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638962View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 867 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2167 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's The Phantom of Kohada Koheiji, Kohada Koheiji, from the series “One Hundred Ghost Tales (Hyaku monogatari)” 1831. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.More