Hokusai's The Mansion of the Plates (Sara yashiki), from the series &ldquo;One Hundred Ghost Tales (Hyaku monogatari)&rdquo;…
Hokusai's The Mansion of the Plates (Sara yashiki), from the series “One Hundred Ghost Tales (Hyaku monogatari)” (1831). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638977

View License

