https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638981Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenes from the Tale of Genji. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638981View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 567 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1652 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 16553 x 7815 px | 300 dpiTIFF 16553 x 7815 px | 300 dpi | 370.13 MBFree DownloadScenes from the Tale of Genji. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More