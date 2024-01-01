https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638995Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Fishing by Torch in Kai Province (Koshu hiburi) from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi)”. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638995View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 866 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2165 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's Fishing by Torch in Kai Province (Koshu hiburi) from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi)”. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.More