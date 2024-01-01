https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639012Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Fishing Boats at Choshi in Shimosa (Soshu Choshi) from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi)”. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639012View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 886 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2216 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHokusai's Fishing Boats at Choshi in Shimosa (Soshu Choshi) from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi)”. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.More