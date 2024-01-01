rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639012
Hokusai's Fishing Boats at Choshi in Shimosa (Soshu Choshi) from the series &ldquo;One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie…
Hokusai's Fishing Boats at Choshi in Shimosa (Soshu Choshi) from the series “One Thousand Pictures of the Ocean (Chie no umi)”. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
7639012

