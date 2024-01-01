https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Mountains Upon Mountains (1834). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639026View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 793 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2314 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2634 x 3984 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2634 x 3984 px | 300 dpi | 30.03 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Mountains Upon Mountains (1834). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More