https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuyenlarge A Cat cleaning its claws by Hokusai Katsushika. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639029View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2563 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4719 x 6444 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4719 x 6444 px | 300 dpi | 87 MBFree DownloadBuyenlarge A Cat cleaning its claws by Hokusai Katsushika. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More