rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639047
Bamboo Pole Vendor (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bamboo Pole Vendor (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639047

View License

Bamboo Pole Vendor (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More