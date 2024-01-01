rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639061
Young Woman Standing Under an Umbrella in the Snow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young Woman Standing Under an Umbrella in the Snow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639061

View License

Young Woman Standing Under an Umbrella in the Snow. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More