https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman Looking at a Pot of Pinks. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639062View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4927 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3583 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5353 x 7518 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4927 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3583 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5353 x 7518 px | 300 dpi | 115.16 MBFree DownloadYoung Woman Looking at a Pot of Pinks. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More