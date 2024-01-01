https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639070View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 974 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3103 x 2518 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPicture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. More