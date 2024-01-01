rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639076
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639076

