https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Goldfish in Water (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639082View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 955 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2395 x 1906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2395 x 1906 px | 300 dpi | 13.08 MBFree DownloadTwo Goldfish in Water (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More