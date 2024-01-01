rawpixel
Two Goldfish in Water (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Two Goldfish in Water (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7639082

