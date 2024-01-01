https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAsian Framed Art - Blue Hydrangea and Bird. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639097View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 584 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1704 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2272 x 4668 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2272 x 4668 px | 300 dpi | 30.36 MBFree DownloadAsian Framed Art - Blue Hydrangea and Bird. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More