https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDragon during 19th century in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639126View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 748 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2182 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5918 x 3689 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5918 x 3689 px | 300 dpi | 62.49 MBFree DownloadDragon during 19th century in high resolution by Katsushika Hokusai. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More