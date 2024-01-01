https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Basket of Peonies, 1810 or 1814. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639131View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2621 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7525 x 5636 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7525 x 5636 px | 300 dpi | 121.36 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Basket of Peonies, 1810 or 1814. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.More