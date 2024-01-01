https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: after Gao Kegong (1248-1310). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639135View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2320 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: after Gao Kegong (1248-1310). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.More