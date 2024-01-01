rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639145
Sparrows, Bamboo and Falling Snow (c. late 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sparrows, Bamboo and Falling Snow (c. late 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639145

View License

Sparrows, Bamboo and Falling Snow (c. late 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.

More