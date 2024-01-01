https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639159Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpinning Wheel (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639159View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2472 x 1978 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2472 x 1978 px | 300 dpi | 14.01 MBFree DownloadSpinning Wheel (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More