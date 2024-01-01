https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639165Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird-Shaped Kites (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639165View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 967 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2457 x 1980 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2457 x 1980 px | 300 dpi | 13.94 MBFree DownloadBird-Shaped Kites (1830s) print in high resolution by Yamada Hogyoku. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More