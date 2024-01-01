rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639183
Utagawa Hiroshige (1849) Picture Book for the Practice of Drawing fish. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639183

View License

