https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639204

View License

