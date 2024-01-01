rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639218
Games of spring (1847&ndash;1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the New York Public Library.
Public Domain
7639218

