Night Rain at Hara Garden: Actor Iwai Shijaku II as Kumasaka Ochō (1865) print in high resolution by Toyohara Kunichika. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639220

View License

