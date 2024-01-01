rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639225
Returning sails (1846) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the New York Public Library.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Returning sails (1846) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the New York Public Library.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639225

View License

Returning sails (1846) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the New York Public Library.

More