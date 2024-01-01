https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWarabi: Inuyama Dōsetsu (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639235View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4966 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3612 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4972 x 7039 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4966 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3612 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4972 x 7039 px | 300 dpi | 100.16 MBFree DownloadWarabi: Inuyama Dōsetsu (1852) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Public Institution Paris Musées. More