Snow Scene in December: Girl and Woman with Olive Green Hood and Fan during 19th century print in high resolution by Utagawa…
Snow Scene in December: Girl and Woman with Olive Green Hood and Fan during 19th century print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639254

View License

Snow Scene in December: Girl and Woman with Olive Green Hood and Fan during 19th century print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

