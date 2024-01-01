rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639299
In the Ruined Palace at Sōma, Masakado's Daughter Takiyasha Uses Sorcery to Gather Allies (ca. 1844) print in high…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

In the Ruined Palace at Sōma, Masakado's Daughter Takiyasha Uses Sorcery to Gather Allies (ca. 1844) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639299

View License

In the Ruined Palace at Sōma, Masakado's Daughter Takiyasha Uses Sorcery to Gather Allies (ca. 1844) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

More