rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639301
Actor Bandō Shūka I as Inuzaka Keno (ca. 1848&ndash;1849) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Actor Bandō Shūka I as Inuzaka Keno (ca. 1848–1849) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639301

View License

Actor Bandō Shūka I as Inuzaka Keno (ca. 1848–1849) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More