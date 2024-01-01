rawpixel
Nakamura Kuzō II Portraying Seller of Birds for Release, from the play Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees (1847) print
Nakamura Kuzō II Portraying Seller of Birds for Release, from the play Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees (1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639305

View License

Nakamura Kuzō II Portraying Seller of Birds for Release, from the play Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees (1847) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

