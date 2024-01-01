rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639306
Cucumbers (1887) paint in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7639306

Cucumbers (1887) paint in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

