rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639310
Layers of Kikaku Poetry (1885) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Layers of Kikaku Poetry (1885) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639310

View License

Layers of Kikaku Poetry (1885) print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More