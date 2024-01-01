rawpixel
Shun the Great (Tai Shun), from the series "Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety in China (Morokoshi nijushiko)"
Shun the Great (Tai Shun), from the series “Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety in China (Morokoshi nijushiko)” (ca. 1848–1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

7639334

