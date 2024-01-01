https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639334Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShun the Great (Tai Shun), from the series “Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety in China (Morokoshi nijushiko)” (ca. 1848–1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639334View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2132 x 3000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2010 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2132 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 18.32 MBFree DownloadShun the Great (Tai Shun), from the series “Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety in China (Morokoshi nijushiko)” (ca. 1848–1850) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More