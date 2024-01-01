rawpixel
Wu Song (Seikaken no san Busho), from the series &ldquo;One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the [Popular] Water Margin…
Wu Song (Seikaken no san Busho), from the series “One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the [Popular] Water Margin ([Tsuzoku] Suikoden goketsu hyakuhachinin no hitori)” (ca. 1827–1830) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

