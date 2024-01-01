rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639429
&ldquo;Umezawa Manor in Sagami Province,&rdquo; from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei, Sōshū…
“Umezawa Manor in Sagami Province,” from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei, Sōshū Umezawa zai). Original public domain image from the MET museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639429

View License

