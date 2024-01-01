https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639430Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoem by Sangi no Takamura , from the series One Hundred Poems Explained (1835) by the Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7639430View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2474 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3819 x 2693 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2474 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3819 x 2693 px | 300 dpi | 29.46 MBFree DownloadPoem by Sangi no Takamura , from the series One Hundred Poems Explained (1835) by the Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. More