https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639430
Poem by Sangi no Takamura , from the series One Hundred Poems Explained (1835) by the Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7639430

View License

